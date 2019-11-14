Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

It's that time of year again

With the winter wardrobe back out for another year - coats, hats and scarfs at the ready to keep us warm

It's that time of year again

Wrap up this winter.

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

With the winter wardrobe back out for another year - coats, hats and scarfs at the ready to keep us warm,  It’s a timely reminder that our house needs to have a winter coat on too! 
Frozen pipes can burst and cause flooding, so it is vital when we are wrapping ourselves up that we take the time to make sure our pipes are well wrapped and protected from the cold weather. 
Des Nevin, NI Water’s director of customer service delivery, said: “It’s that time of year again, where we are asking the public to prepare for freezing temperatures and ensure that the water continues to ‘flo’ freely through the pipes all winter long.  
“Over the coming months, NI Water winter mascot, Flo, will be delivering advice on what everyone needs to do to protect their property and possessions from the damage a burst pipe can create. 
“The devastation caused by burstpipes cannot be underestimated. 
“ Not only can the water cause structural damage to a property, but the lasting damage in a home can be to personal items.  Imagine losing electrical equipment such as tablets and mobile phones or worse, irreplaceable memories such as photographs.
“On a wider scale, if you imagine the impact of thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes, it puts a huge strain on the distribution network.  Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”
There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare for a cold winter, and there’s no time like the present to get started.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie