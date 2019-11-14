With the winter wardrobe back out for another year - coats, hats and scarfs at the ready to keep us warm, It’s a timely reminder that our house needs to have a winter coat on too!

Frozen pipes can burst and cause flooding, so it is vital when we are wrapping ourselves up that we take the time to make sure our pipes are well wrapped and protected from the cold weather.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s director of customer service delivery, said: “It’s that time of year again, where we are asking the public to prepare for freezing temperatures and ensure that the water continues to ‘flo’ freely through the pipes all winter long.

“Over the coming months, NI Water winter mascot, Flo, will be delivering advice on what everyone needs to do to protect their property and possessions from the damage a burst pipe can create.

“The devastation caused by burstpipes cannot be underestimated.

“ Not only can the water cause structural damage to a property, but the lasting damage in a home can be to personal items. Imagine losing electrical equipment such as tablets and mobile phones or worse, irreplaceable memories such as photographs.

“On a wider scale, if you imagine the impact of thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes, it puts a huge strain on the distribution network. Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

There are lots of simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare for a cold winter, and there’s no time like the present to get started.