Over 20 B&W TV licences still in use in Derry

Twenty-six households in Derry are still watching black and white televisions according to the latest figures released by TV Licensing.

The figures also reveal that 535 homes across the North still hold licences for black and white televisions. The statistics which cover up to the end of September this year and record a drop of 31 from the same period last year.

In County Derry, the highest concentration of black and white licences are in Maghera and Magherafelt where there is a total of 31 households still watching in monochrome.

A further 21 black and white licences are still held in Coleraine, Limavady and Portstewart.

In the rest of Northern Ireland, four towns and cities are in the top 20 for black and white licences in the UK. Belfast placed at number seven in the charts with 79 black and white licences, followed by Omagh in ninth place with 71, Dungannon ranked 16th with 47 black and white licences and Newry at 18th with 39 licences.

The figures indicate that despite the growth of smart TVs, phones and tablets to access televisual content, a substantial amount of households still prefer to watch in black and white and older units remain popular with collectors of vintage and portable sets.

Across the UK the number of black and white licences has declined considerably over the years. At the end of September this year there were still 6,586 black and white TV licences in force which is a fall of 575 since 2018. To put that in context, in 2000 there were 212,000 black and white TV licences in use.

Sinead Doyle, spokes- person for TV Licensing Northern Ireland, said: "When BBC One launched its colour TV service there wereonly three channels available. Fast forward to 2019, and more than half (53%) of TV households have in some way an internet connection to their TV and access to hundreds pf channels.

"Whilst only accounting for a very small proportion it's intersting to know that some households still like to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly."

The release of the figures coincides with the 50th anniversary of the introduction colour televsion on the BBC in 1969. The broadcaster launched its full colour service on November 15 that year, but had been using colour on BBC2 since 1967. The service was also extended to ITV in 1969.

Programmes shown in colour by the BBC from 1967 under then station con- troller David Attenborough were Wimbledon,, the Olymic Games and the Eurovision Song Contest. On November 15, 1969 programmes shown in colour included Star Trek, Dixon of Dock Green, The Harry Secombe Show and Match of the Day