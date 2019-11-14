Our Nadine is hoping to find her inner 'jungle lady'

Derry's Nadine Coyle has been confirmed as part of the line up for “I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” which hits our screen on Sunday night next.

The Girls Aloud song bird is a self confessed scaredy cat with phobias of “'”heights, rats, snakes - everything!”

However, she is hoping pushing herself out of her comfort zone in a few “Bush Tucker” trials will help her toughen up.

"Some of my friends and family were really shocked I'm doing it," she admitted.

"They asked me what I was doing and pointed out I was afraid of my own shadow.

" But I am just hoping my jungle lady will come out!

"My sister’s husband is an ex marine. He did offer to do some marine training with me in the run up to it but I thought that was a bit too extreme!"

Nadine is being joined in the jungle by football star Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner of “Keeping Up with Kardashians.” who will earn a reported £500,000 for her appearance.

Nadine, who gave birth to her daughter Anaiya five years ago, says motherhood has made her “scared of so many things.”

Whilst used to being “so brave“ and leading a “go, go go” lifestyle in her Girls Aloud hay day, she has since become scared of “even being in the car and flying” since becoming a mum.

In 2015, she closed down her Irish Mist pub in Los Angeles and moved back to the North and earlier this year she announced she had split from her daughter's dad Jason Bell.

She says being away from her daughter will be the hardest thing of all. "I have been away for ten days for work before but not longer.

"I am dreading being away from everybody and not being able to phone and say 'how ar you doing?' 'How is my daughter?'

"I am excited but it also feels like a dream still. I know it is going to be a whole different story when I get out there!"

I'm A Celebrity 2019 starts on ITV this Sunday 17 November at 9.0pm.