Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Derry Now

CUNNAH, Monica - (née McDowell) - 13th November 2019, beloved wife of Leslie (formerly of Clarendon Street), loving mother of Peter, Lesley-Ann, Angelique and the late Brendan and a much loved grandmother. Funeral from her home, 81 Templegrove, tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.


GREEN, Patrick Anthony (Pat) - 13th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved special son of the late Paddy and Jenny (formerly of Dunree Gardens), loving brother to Margaret, Neil, Gerry, Bernie, Richard and Mickey. Funeral leaving his home 15 Northland Avenue, on Saturday (the 16th inst) at 9:20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

