Derry man arrested on suspected possession of extreme pornographic image released

A 49 year old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an extreme pornographic image by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit following a search in the Creggan area of Derry yesterday, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

