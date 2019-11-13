Derry film 'A Bump Along the Way' has won a prestigious award

Bronagh Gallagher's latest offering has been awarded Best Feature Film by Irish Film London.

The Derry star tweeted this was 'wonderful news'.

It was produced by her sister Louise Gallagher and written by fellow Derry woman Tess McGowan.



'A Bump Along the Way' tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a one night-stand, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra (Lola Petticrew).

"It was filmed in Derry with an all female crew so if it was butter it would be called 'Derry Gold'," joked Bronagh.

Bump Along the Way is executive produced by 'Touched by an Angel' star Roma Downey.

"It's very much a Derry woman's story," Bronagh explained.

"It's about a woman in her 40's who goes on a night out and gets pregnant, much to the disgust of her 17-year-old daughter.

"She thought she couldn't have anymore kids and she finds herself about to have another one.

"It's a bitter sweet comedy because it's about serious subject maters that women have to deal with like fertility, menstruation, endometriosis and menopause.

"They are heavy subject matters that can impact people's lives and cause a lot of unhappiness.

"But there's also humour and a lot of jokes about down below so I think we got the balance right."

The film premiered at the 31st Galway Film Fleadh on July 13, where it won the award for Best First Irish Feature, and had its international premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Bronagh says it was a pleasure to work with her sister Louise and she hopes to do so again in the future.

"We've done a couple of bits and pieces together but this is the first major feature film together.

"I'm so proud of her because she is so professional and she really, really cares for the people she is working with.

"I'm also very proud that we made the film in Derry and I look forward to working with the next young generation of film makers here in the city because there is so much talent and the sky is the limit."



A Bump Along the Way was funded by Northern Ireland Screen and Yellowmoon and distributed by Element Distribution and is in cinemas now.