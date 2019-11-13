Housing Executive hold Dungiven clinic over rural isolation fears

Contact
Pictured are Christine McCann, Christine O'Carrol, Frankie McBride, Alana Donnelly, Shauna Maguire and Hillary Canning of NIHE who held a public meeting in Dungiven.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has held a housing clinic in Dungiven in response to concerns about rural isolation.
The event took place at Dungiven library where residents and members of the public were able to chat to local NIHE staff and air worries.
Confidential advice and assistance on any housing related enquiries was offered.
Housing Executive Team Leader Hilary Canning said ahead the housing clinic offered the local community an opportunity to have a personalised, face to face discussion with “expert staff”.
She said: “We believe that good relationships with our tenants and local communities are key to delivering our services, and we will continue to work to provide the best possible service.”
