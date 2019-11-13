Dungiven set to sparkle as festive light switch-on confirmed

Dungiven will sparkle when the town’s Christmas lights are switched on at the end of the month.

The switching on of the lights will take place on Saturday, November 30.

The entertainment will begin with DJ Ned at Main Street car park at 4pm along with carol singing.Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm after arriving on his tractor and sleigh with entertainment continuing until 6pm.Dungiven is just one of the towns across the Causeway Coast and Glens that will sparkle as part of the countdown to the festive season.Preparation work is already well underway across the Borough for the much anticipated switch-on events, with celebrations due to begin in Ballymoney on Thursday, November 21. This will mark Santa Claus's first official stop of the season in the Borough, with hundreds of visitors expected to join in the festivities.After this, he's due to visit other towns and villages to take part in a very special calendar of events organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

On Saturday, November 23 Limavady will see its Christmas lights switch on.

Entertainment will take place in Drumceatt Square from 4pm - 6pm with DJ Ned and carol singing choirs.

Santa will travel in style through the town on a horse drawn carriage before arriving to switch on the lights at 5pm.

'Quiet Christmas' will take place in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre from 1pm - 3pm.

Festivities for Garvagh will happen on Monday, December 2.

DJ Barry Thompson will kick off the entertainment at 6.30pm at Bridge Street car park and there'll be carol singing before Santa arrives on his tractor and sleigh to switch on the lights at 7.30pm. Entertainment continues until 8.30pm.

Then on Saturday, December 7 it will be Kilrea's turn.

Entertainment begins at 4pm in the Diamond with DJ Barry Thompson and carol singing. Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm with entertainment until 6pm.

Speaking ahead of the festivities around the Borough, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: "Christmas is a very special time of year, and our beautiful light displays are a welcoming sight for our local communities and visitors alike. We have an exciting series of events taking place in nine locations to officially switch-on the Christmas lights, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join in the celebrations. Our switch-on events are the perfect reason to visit our town centres and explore all they have to offer, and I would encourage everyone to get together with family and friends and join in the festive fun."

To book a place at the Quiet Christmas events in Ballymoney, Limavady, Ballycastle and Coleraine please email eventsoleraine@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

For more information about Christmas events in the area go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow Causeway Coast and Glens events on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.