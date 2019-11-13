New products, new recipes and new look for Magherafelt bakery brand

Just weeks after announcing expansion plans and a major recruitment campaign, Genesis bakery in Magherafelt has unveiled new products, new recipes and a whole new look.

Formerly known as Genesis Crafty, the company has dropped the ‘crafty’ and changed its strapline to Genesis - Baking it better since ’68.

Belfast design agency, Thought Collective, was commissioned to manage the rebrand, which follows the announcement that Genesis is investing over £750,000 in the business and recruiting an additional 35 staff.

The new identity is also being supported with an improved, expanded product offering. Paul Allen, Genesis executive chairman explains: “We have been listening to customer feedback and have introduced a fresh, bold contemporary new look for the Genesis brand range.

“Our customers love our products’ traditional credentials and with new eye-catching packaging, they will be able to see exactly what they are getting.

“Our extensive customer research also led us to develop new recipes, with an increased shelf life and even better taste.

“The range, which includes delicious wheaten bread, pancakes, scones, soda bread, hot cross buns, coconut and iced fingers, brioche rolls and baps, has been rolling into stores over the last few weeks.

“A revamped cake range is also planned for the new year which will see new lines sitting alongside the company’s established favourites.”

JP Lyttle, commercial director with Genesis, explains how the rebrand fits within the company’s wider business strategy.

“We are committed to maintaining our high-quality standards and developing innovative product ranges,” he said.

“It is this strive for excellence that has assisted us in winning a range of significant new contracts over the last 12 months.

“We have successfully reasserted Genesis’ position as an established industry leader and this refreshed identity, supported by an extensive sampling campaign, new creative point of sale, digital, consumer and trade PR, will undoubtedly further build market share.”

Mr Lyttle continued: “Genesis is also driving innovation in terms of our packaging.

“The company is currently trialling recyclable film across the range with a view to having 100% recyclable packaging by early 2020.”

Genesis products are sold in more than 700 stores across Northern Ireland.

The brand has an impressive 50-year heritage and the use of premium ingredients ensures customers get a fantastic product each time they buy a Genesis branded product. The bakery also produces a range of bread and cakes for many of the UK's largest and most prestigious retailers including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

The company currently employs more than 350 staff in its Magherafelt premises with further recruitment scheduled in the next 12 months to keep pace with the level of ongoing expansion that the business is experiencing.