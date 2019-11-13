Plastic Fantastic! Derry tops North's plastic recycling table

Contact
Derry sent 2,833 tonnes of plastic for recycling in 2017/18
Derry is best city in the North for plastic recycling, an investigation by The Body Shop has revealed.
We are also the fifth best city in Britain when it comes to sending our plastic to be recycled, with an impressive 2,833 tonnes sent for recycling between 2017 and 2018,
The information was compiled by analysing the amount of plastic sent for recycling from every town and city in Britain between 2017 and 2018 and cross referencing this with the population to create a plastic recycling index.
The North as a whole contributed 26,033 tonnes between 2017 and 2018, which could build Belfast's Albert Memorial Clock 13 times.
The news comes as The Body Shop, which has a branch in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre, has launched two new plastic initiatives.
'Return.Recycle.Repeat' and Community Trade Recycled Plastic' are part of a bigger goal to become a more sustainable brand with recycling being one of the first steps.
By 2030, The Body Shop will only be using three types of plastic instead of 20, making it easier for our consumers to recycle its products.
And with Return. Recycle. Repeat. and other schemes, The Body Shop will collect 25% more packaging than it sells.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Artist Anushiya Sundaralingam pictured at the opening of her Marankal exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.