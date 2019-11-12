Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Amateur Radio Club picks up UK award

Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club (ARC) based in Limavady has picked up a UK award.

Amateur Radio Club picks up UK award

Peter Stanton presents the award to Ian Evans, Jakie Doyle, and Steve Gore at Hamfest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

AN amateur radio club based in Limavady has picked up a UK award.
Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club (ARC) has been awarded a prestigious Radio Society of Great Britain accolade.
The local group were named as the Region 8 (Northern Ireland) winners after entering the awards earlier this year.
This year was the first year that the club size was not taken into accountsm i.e. small, medium and large, making the awards even more difficult to succeed in.
Over the past year the members at Bushvalley ARC have been extremely active by undertaking field trips to remote islands, mountain trails, summits and also partaking in churches on air, lighthouses on the air and local emergency radio coverage.
The team set sail to Newark-on-Trent to attend the National Hamfest - an event where the winners of the Club of the Year are announced.
Mr Jeff Stanton, Director of W&S PLC, presented he Limavady club with the runner up award.
Bushvallley ARC would like to thank everyone involved for their support and help brings this award to Limavady.
For anyone looking to get in touch with the club please feel free to visit - the last Thursday of each month at 8pm in the United services club Limavady or alternatively contact the club via their Facebook page 'Bushvalley Amateur Club'.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie