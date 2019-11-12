Last chance to see Marankal exhibition this weekend

Contact
Artist Anushiya Sundaralingam pictured at the opening of her Marankal exhibition at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.
Sri-Lankan born artist Anushiya Sundaralingam's exhibition 'Marankal' will continue at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre until this weekend.
The Limavady exhibition was officially opened last month and since then has drawn in a wide selection of the community and visitors from across the province.
Anushiya has been based in Northern Ireland for over 20 years, having completed her degree in Fine and Applied Arts in Belfast School of Art.
She has continued to work here, as well as exhibiting her work nationally and internationally.
Alongside this, Anushiya has been an arts facilitator for numerous public organisations including The Ulster Museum.
Her work is included in many prestigious collections including the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Queen's University, The Open University Ireland and Northern Bank.
