Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Foyleside Shopping Centre marks Purple Tuesday 2019

Purple Tuesday 2019 is an international call to action, focused on changing the customer experience for disabled people.

Foyleside Security and Hospitality Staff with Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty

Foyleside Security and Hospitality Staff with Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Purple Tuesday 2019 is an international call to action, focused on changing the customer experience for disabled people. It involves organisations of all sizes and from all sectors taking decisive, practical actions to meet the needs of disabled customers. Purple Tuesday is about creating a step change improvement in the awareness of the value and needs of disabled customers. It is about making the customer experience accessible.

As part of Foyleside’s commitment to Purple Tuesday, Foyleside is today celebrating and acknowledging their talented staff members who have received dementia training, visual awareness training, disabled access training and autism awareness training.

The Centre facilities for disabled people include Shopmobility and brand-new Adult Changing Rooms which includes a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a ceiling track hoist, and plenty of space for carers.

The Foyleside Customer Service Assistants are on site to direct customers to this facility. Additionally, in 2018, Foyleside opened their new Sensory Room.

Foyleside Staff with Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty

The Sensory Room is a unique space for children and young adults with autism and other sensory needs. The centre worked closely with Autism NI to become more autism friendly with specific staff training and Wednesday evenings now being designated quiet evenings. The Sensory Room is part of a wider initiative to improve accessibility for all in the centre.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager commented, ‘Foyleside has made a significant investment in providing world class facilities for all visitors to the centre to meet the needs of all our visitors.

'It is essential that we are fully equipped for people of all needs as in todays’ society 1 in 5 people have a disability, 80% of which have a disability that is hidden or invisible.

'With the busy Christmas shopping period ahead of us, it is reassuring to know that Foyleside can commit to providing facilities and staff for all of our shoppers 365 days of the year.'

For more information on visit https://www.foyleside.co.uk/ centre-info/services/

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie