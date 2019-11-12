Foyleside Shopping Centre marks Purple Tuesday 2019

Purple Tuesday 2019 is an international call to action, focused on changing the customer experience for disabled people. It involves organisations of all sizes and from all sectors taking decisive, practical actions to meet the needs of disabled customers. Purple Tuesday is about creating a step change improvement in the awareness of the value and needs of disabled customers. It is about making the customer experience accessible.

As part of Foyleside’s commitment to Purple Tuesday, Foyleside is today celebrating and acknowledging their talented staff members who have received dementia training, visual awareness training, disabled access training and autism awareness training.

The Centre facilities for disabled people include Shopmobility and brand-new Adult Changing Rooms which includes a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a ceiling track hoist, and plenty of space for carers.

The Foyleside Customer Service Assistants are on site to direct customers to this facility. Additionally, in 2018, Foyleside opened their new Sensory Room.

Foyleside Staff with Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty

The Sensory Room is a unique space for children and young adults with autism and other sensory needs. The centre worked closely with Autism NI to become more autism friendly with specific staff training and Wednesday evenings now being designated quiet evenings. The Sensory Room is part of a wider initiative to improve accessibility for all in the centre.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager commented, ‘Foyleside has made a significant investment in providing world class facilities for all visitors to the centre to meet the needs of all our visitors.

'It is essential that we are fully equipped for people of all needs as in todays’ society 1 in 5 people have a disability, 80% of which have a disability that is hidden or invisible.

'With the busy Christmas shopping period ahead of us, it is reassuring to know that Foyleside can commit to providing facilities and staff for all of our shoppers 365 days of the year.'

For more information on visit https://www.foyleside.co.uk/ centre-info/services/