Swatragh Livestock Mart round-up

Contact
A seasonal show of 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday
Cattle Sale Every Monday at 11.30
Sheep Sale Every Saturday at 10.30 am
Sheep Lambs to £86.00/ FAT EWES TO £80.00
A seasonal show of 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharper trade for all types. An entry of almost 200 fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £80.00. Lambs reached £86.00 for 26.5kg ewe lambs.
Sample prices:
Heavyweight Lambs:
Upperlands producer; 26.5kg at £86.00 = 3.25p; Maghera producer; 26.8kg at £84.00 = 3.14p; Macosquin producer; 26kg at £81.20 = 3.12p; Limavady producer; 27.5kg at £79.00 = 2.87p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £79.00 = 3.10p; Eglinton producer; 28kg at £80.00 = 2.86p; Castlerock producer; 25kg at £79.80 = 3.19p; Upperlands producer; 26kg at £78.00 = 3.00p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £79.00 = 3.16p.
Mid-weight Lambs:
Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £80.00 = 3.30p; Draperstown producer; 24.3kg at £77.50 = 3.20p; Macosquin producer; 21.8kg at £77.00 = 3.54p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £76.80 = 3.40p; Ballyronan producer; 21.5kg at £76.00 = 3.53p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £77.20 = 3.22p; Claudy producer; 22.7kg at £75.20 = 3.31p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £74.50 = 3.20p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £74.00 = 3.29p.
Light weight Lambs:
Glenullin producer; 20.3kg at £72.20 = 3.57p; Cookstown producer; 19.8kg at £71.00 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £72.80 = 4.04p; Castledawson producer; 19.3kg at £70.00 = 3.64p; Cookstown producer; 17kg at £64.50 = 3.79p; Dungiven producer; 19.3kg at £66.00 = 3.43p.
Fat ewes:
Templepatrick producer; 1 ewe at £80.00; Magherafelt producer; 4 ewes at £78.00; Dungiven producer; 30 ewes at £77.00; Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £75.00.
Cattle
A strong entry of cattle was presented on Friday 8th November at Swatragh Livestock mart for our breeding cattle sale. An entry of over 40 springers met a strong trade selling to £1680. Maiden heifers were also a great trade selling to £1380 for a Blue Limousin heifer. Monday saw a seasonal show with heifers selling to £1065 for a Charolais weighing 610kg. Bullocks sold to £905 for a Charolais weighing 440kg.
Heifers:
Toomebridge producer; BB,380kg at £750 = 1.97p; BB,382kg at £710 = 1.86p; BB,342kg at £675 = 1.97p; BB,416kg at £730 = 1.75p; BB,378kg at £750 = 1.98p; BB,470kg at £885 = 1.88p; BB,390kg at £725 = 1.86p; BB,466kg at £860 = 1.85p; CH,456kg at £850 = 1.86p; Rasharkin producer; FKV,618kg at £880 = 1.42p; FKV,540kg at £765 = 1.42p; FKV,580kg at £815 = 1.41p; Drumsurn producer; LIM,392kg at £725 = 1.85p; LIM,390kg at £710 = 1.82p; LIM,376kg at £650 = 1.73p; LIM,410kg at £740 = 1.80p; LIM,418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; 458kg at £865 = 1.89p; Moneymore producer; CH,502kg at £905 = 1.80p; CH,494kg at £890 = 1.80p; CH,610kg at £1065 = 1.75p.
Bullocks:
Swatragh producer; CH,440kg at £905 = 2.06p; CH,436kg at £815 = 1.87p; CH,444kg at £950 = 2.14p; LIM,416kg at £795 = 1.91p; LIM,436kg at £755 = 1.73p; Bellaghy producer; CH,396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; AA,274kg at £500 = 1.82p; AA,284kg at £530 = 1.87p; AA,276kg at £490 = 1.78p; AA,252kg at £440 = 1.75p.
Springing Heifers sample prices:
BB,£1680; LIM,£1600; LIM,£1520; LIM,£1540; LIM,£1500; DAQ,£1450; SIM,£1420; LIM,£1400;
Maiden Heifers sample prices:
LIM, £1380, LIM, £1225; SHB, £1160; SHB, £1200
* PAYMENT ON THE DAY *
Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the Sheep and Cattle Marts.
Cattle Sale - Every animal sold will guarantee 1 entry into Monthly Draw
Sheep Sale - Every 10 Sheep sold will guarantee 1 entry into Monthly Draw
November sponsor: FP MCCANN LTD, KILREA
Please note: We now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for your stock
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Six-year-old Maisie Flood is one of hundreds of children from across Derry wearing odd socks today to mark Anti-Bullying Week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.