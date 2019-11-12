Swatragh Livestock Mart round-up

Cattle Sale Every Monday at 11.30

Sheep Sale Every Saturday at 10.30 am

Sheep Lambs to £86.00/ FAT EWES TO £80.00

A seasonal show of 900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharper trade for all types. An entry of almost 200 fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £80.00. Lambs reached £86.00 for 26.5kg ewe lambs.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs:

Upperlands producer; 26.5kg at £86.00 = 3.25p; Maghera producer; 26.8kg at £84.00 = 3.14p; Macosquin producer; 26kg at £81.20 = 3.12p; Limavady producer; 27.5kg at £79.00 = 2.87p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £79.00 = 3.10p; Eglinton producer; 28kg at £80.00 = 2.86p; Castlerock producer; 25kg at £79.80 = 3.19p; Upperlands producer; 26kg at £78.00 = 3.00p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £79.00 = 3.16p.

Mid-weight Lambs:

Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £80.00 = 3.30p; Draperstown producer; 24.3kg at £77.50 = 3.20p; Macosquin producer; 21.8kg at £77.00 = 3.54p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £76.80 = 3.40p; Ballyronan producer; 21.5kg at £76.00 = 3.53p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £77.20 = 3.22p; Claudy producer; 22.7kg at £75.20 = 3.31p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £74.50 = 3.20p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £74.00 = 3.29p.

Light weight Lambs:

Glenullin producer; 20.3kg at £72.20 = 3.57p; Cookstown producer; 19.8kg at £71.00 = 3.59p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £72.80 = 4.04p; Castledawson producer; 19.3kg at £70.00 = 3.64p; Cookstown producer; 17kg at £64.50 = 3.79p; Dungiven producer; 19.3kg at £66.00 = 3.43p.

Fat ewes:

Templepatrick producer; 1 ewe at £80.00; Magherafelt producer; 4 ewes at £78.00; Dungiven producer; 30 ewes at £77.00; Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £75.00.

Cattle

A strong entry of cattle was presented on Friday 8th November at Swatragh Livestock mart for our breeding cattle sale. An entry of over 40 springers met a strong trade selling to £1680. Maiden heifers were also a great trade selling to £1380 for a Blue Limousin heifer. Monday saw a seasonal show with heifers selling to £1065 for a Charolais weighing 610kg. Bullocks sold to £905 for a Charolais weighing 440kg.

Heifers:

Toomebridge producer; BB,380kg at £750 = 1.97p; BB,382kg at £710 = 1.86p; BB,342kg at £675 = 1.97p; BB,416kg at £730 = 1.75p; BB,378kg at £750 = 1.98p; BB,470kg at £885 = 1.88p; BB,390kg at £725 = 1.86p; BB,466kg at £860 = 1.85p; CH,456kg at £850 = 1.86p; Rasharkin producer; FKV,618kg at £880 = 1.42p; FKV,540kg at £765 = 1.42p; FKV,580kg at £815 = 1.41p; Drumsurn producer; LIM,392kg at £725 = 1.85p; LIM,390kg at £710 = 1.82p; LIM,376kg at £650 = 1.73p; LIM,410kg at £740 = 1.80p; LIM,418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; 458kg at £865 = 1.89p; Moneymore producer; CH,502kg at £905 = 1.80p; CH,494kg at £890 = 1.80p; CH,610kg at £1065 = 1.75p.

Bullocks:

Swatragh producer; CH,440kg at £905 = 2.06p; CH,436kg at £815 = 1.87p; CH,444kg at £950 = 2.14p; LIM,416kg at £795 = 1.91p; LIM,436kg at £755 = 1.73p; Bellaghy producer; CH,396kg at £750 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; AA,274kg at £500 = 1.82p; AA,284kg at £530 = 1.87p; AA,276kg at £490 = 1.78p; AA,252kg at £440 = 1.75p.

Springing Heifers sample prices:

BB,£1680; LIM,£1600; LIM,£1520; LIM,£1540; LIM,£1500; DAQ,£1450; SIM,£1420; LIM,£1400;

Maiden Heifers sample prices:

LIM, £1380, LIM, £1225; SHB, £1160; SHB, £1200

* PAYMENT ON THE DAY *

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the Sheep and Cattle Marts.

Cattle Sale - Every animal sold will guarantee 1 entry into Monthly Draw

Sheep Sale - Every 10 Sheep sold will guarantee 1 entry into Monthly Draw

November sponsor: FP MCCANN LTD, KILREA

Please note: We now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for your stock