Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

PSNI say enquiries are ongoing into allegations of potential electoral fraud

Derry’s leading police Officer has said that “enquiries are ongoing” after allegations of potential electoral fraud related to the upcoming UK General Election in the city emerged last weekend.

Counting underway shortly in Letterkenny and Sligo

Reporter:

Eamon Sweeney

Derry’s leading police Officer has said that “enquiries are ongoing” after allegations of potential electoral fraud related to the upcoming UK General Election in the city emerged last weekend.

Posts referring to the allegations that documentation relating to proxy votes had been located in a fast food outlet in Derry city centre emerged on Facebook.

In a statement Derry City and Strabane District Commander, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: "While no report has been made to police, we are aware of social media posts which make allegations about paperwork reportedly discovered in premises in the city centre of Derry/Londonderry.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and I would encourage anyone who has information about this to get in touch with us."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie