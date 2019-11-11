Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Greenhaw PS pupils ‘Reach for the Stars’

Out of this world project a huge success at Derry school

Greenhaw PS pupils ‘Reach for the Stars’

Evie, Grace and Kayla in discussion about space.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Pupils at a Derry primary school “reached for the stars” recently as they completed a project to find out facts about space and the outer galaxy.
Mrs Fiona O’Donnell’s primary five class completed the “Our World Around Us” topic, entitled “Reach for the Stars,” in which they learned all about the solar system, the planets, the moon, the sun, satellites and space exploration
In developing their independent learning, pupils were asked to not only complete a space project and finding out facts about space but also to then present their findings to other classes.
The projects were “Out of this world – literally,” said principal, Sean McLaughlin.
He added: “Mrs. O’Donnell’s class really used their creative, imaginative and organisational skills and developed a wide variety of projects that included everything from posters to 3D models.
“Some even had lights! They also learned so many facts about space and demonstrated this through their class presentations.’
Congratulating the children who took part, Mrs. O'Donnell said: “As a teacher I am so proud of the girls and boys and the hard work they put into their projects.”
She concluded: “Thanks also to the children’s parents for their support and encouragement when completing the projects.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie