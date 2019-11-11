Heroic Catalan firefighter to share views at Derry event

Contact
Oriel Duch confronting Spanish police.
Leading Catalan frefighter, Oriol Duch, will be in Derry Tuesday night to give a talk being hosted by the local Trades Union Council.
The leading Catalan trade unionist took part in forming “human shields'” around selected referendum centres throughout Catalonia along with hundreds of Catalan firefighters during the height of violence directed at civilians taking part in the October 2017 referendum by the Spanish police.
A spokesperson for the Trades Union Council said: ”The Derry leg of his nationwide tour across Ireland comes as tensions mount following the sentencing of a number of Catalan politicians for their roles in the 2017 referendum.
“Disturbing scenes that flashed across the world’s media during the October 2017 referendum of the Spanish paramilitary police force (Guardia Civil) attacking the young and elderly alike as Catalan firefighters attempted to form a protective 'human shield' around those trying to vote in the region's independence referendum.
“Footage released on social media showed many Guardia Civil brutally kicking and using batons to beat firefighters' in uniform, a scene that provoked a surge of anger within the Catalan trade union movement not witnessed since the transition period of the mid-seventies.
“The aggressive tactics of Spanish State have prompted widespread and growing international condemnation as well as unprecedented unified strike action by the Catalan labour movement of which the Firefighters have played a prominent key role.
“On Tuesday, 12 November (7.30pm), at Sandinos Bar, Water Street, Oriol will give an informative eyewitness account of developments within Catalonia in the run up to the controversial referendum and the role the Catalan Labour movement continues to play.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry addressing the United Dioceses of Derry and Raphoe Synod.
Mayor Michaela Boyle pictured with fellow Sinn Fein party members at an event in Derry's Guidhall to welcome the party's Ard Fheis to the city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.