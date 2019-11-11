Derry schools among finalists at 2020 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition

Two Derry schools will be among 550 finalists at the 2020 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

St Mary's College and Lumen Christi College have been selected from over 1,800 entries, representing 244 schools across 31 counties. As BT, the organiser of the event, delivered the good news over the past week, students have already begun preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 56th annual Exhibition on 8 January next year. A significant number of the projects this year delve into pressing social issues such as mental health, transgender rights and the effects that social media has on young people.

Topics such as these are prevalent in the Social and Behavioural Science category but are also increasingly prevalent in the remaining three categories - Technology, Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Biologicaand Ecological Sciences. The Exhibition will take place from the 8 – 11 January next at the RDS in Dublin.

Regarded as a national celebration of science and technology, the event is one of the country’s best attended events every year, and has something for people of all ages to enjoy.

For participants, the Exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers. In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Salamanca, Spain, in September 2020.

Tickets for the Exhibition will be available for purchase from today - visit www.btyoungscientist.com.