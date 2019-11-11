Sinn Fein Ard Fheis set for city

Sinn Fein members will gather in Derry this coming weekend for the party's annual Ard Fheis.

Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd has declared he intends to challenge Michelle O'Neill for the party's vice-presidency at the event taking place in the Millennium Forum in the city this Friday and Saturday.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Michaela Boyle(Sinn Fein), hosted an event in the Guildhall at the weekend to welcome the event to the city.

Speaking after the event, she said:: "This is a major event and will attract thousands of delegates from every part of Ireland as well as international guests from across the world.

"It is great to see the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis returning to the city having previously been hosted here in 2015.

"It is an excellent showcase for the city and is yet another major conference coming here, furthering Derry's reputation as a premier conference venue.

"Not only will this attract many visitors to the city, it will also provide a welcome boost to the economy as many will be staying in local hotels.”

Concluding, Councillor Boyle said: "I look forward to welcoming the delegates to the city when they arrive next weekend for what is sure to be a successful event."