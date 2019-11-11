Masses of Remembrance at Derry Schools

Masses of Remembrance will be held in two Derry schools this week.

St Joseph’s Boys School annual Mass of Remembrance for all deceased pupils, staff and governors will take place in the school assembly hall at 7.00pm on Thursday.

If you would like to add a name to the list of those to be remembered contact the school office on 71262923.

St Mary’s College Mass of Remembrance will also take place in the school on the same date and time.

If you have a loved one who is a deceased past pupil, staff member, governor or friend of the college and would like to have a candle lit in their honour during the Mass contact Emer on emccool539@c2kni.net.