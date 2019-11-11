Glenowen residents voice concerns over maintenance

Contact
Maintenance work at Glenowen
Derry residents are being called on to form groups to ensure that essential maintenance is carried out in their area and statutory agencies are held to account.
The call comes from People Before Profit Councillor and General Election candiate, Shaun Harkin, after Glenowen residents expressed frustration about “neglect” of their com- munity.
Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "Glenowen residents contacted People Before Profit frustrated at the lack of action and accountability from those with responsibilities for the area.
“Damagead roads, walls, railings, guttering, access problems and play provision were left neglected for many years, putting safety at risk especially for young children, older residents and those with disabilities.”
People Before Profit representatives met with Apex Housing and the Roads Service to make it clear the situation was “unacceptable” and to establish areas of responsibility for issues requiring immediate attention.
“A walkthrough of Glenowen was held involving officials from both organisations and residents.
“We also met with Derry and Strabane Council officers to discuss play provision in the area and it was agreed Glenowen would be included in planning going forward.”
Cllr Harkin added:: “Residents have contacted us to report work to address these issues has begun. We will be monitoring the progress of repairs in Glenowen and we encourage residents in other areas dealing with years of neglect to get in touch with us. Every community deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. We will continue to fight to make sure everyone has the resources and amenities they need to thrive. The most effective way for residents to make their demands heard is to organise as a group. This is what grassroots people power is all about."
