'Day of Reflection' to remember those who died as result of 'all conflict'

Contact
SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever laying a wreath at the War Memorial during yesterday morning's remembrance service
Derry is to have a “Day of Reflection” next month to commemorate all those from the Derry City and Strabane District Council area who have died as a result of “all conflict.”
The event is to be hosted by the Mayor, Sinn Fein Councillor Michaela Boyle.
ABOVE: SDLP leader Colm Eastwood and former party leader, Mark Durkan, attending yesterday's rememrbance service in the Diamond . Photos: George Sweeney/nwpresspics
In a statement prior to yesterday's remembrance service at War Memoriall in the Diamond, which Cllr Boyle did not attend, a Council spokesperson said SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever, the chairperson of the Council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, would be attending the event. The spokesperson added: “The Mayor said that she intends to hold a day of reflection in early December that will commemorate all those from the Council district who died as a result of all conflict. She said she believed that delegating this event to the deputy mayor/chair of committee was the most respectful manner in which to proceed with the invitation from the British Legion.”
Several hundred people attended yesterday morn- ing's remembrance service at the War Memorial in the Diamond.
Among those who attended were SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, former party leader Mark Durkan and the Catholic Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever laying a wreath at the War Memorial during yesterday morning's remembrance service
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.