Bombarded former partner with 106 missed calls and 60-70 emails in one day

A Derry man who sent his former partner between 60 to 70 emails and bombarded her with 106 missed calls over a one day period has been fined at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Gerald Kennedy (36). of Abercorn Road. admitted a charge of harassment between 25 and 26 August, 2018, and also a charge of threatening to commit criminal damage on 26 August the same year.

The court heard the woman reported to police the missed calls and the emails came from an email address she knew was linked to Kennedy.

In some of the messages Kennedy claimed he was going “to wreck the place.”

Kennedy. who was not present in court was fined £500 and had a restraining order imposed for a period of five years which forbids him going within 500 metres of the woman's home.