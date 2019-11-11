Bombarded former partner with 106 missed calls and 60-70 emails in one day

Contact
Bishop Street Courthouse
A Derry man who sent his former partner between 60 to 70 emails and bombarded her with 106 missed calls over a one day period has been fined at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Gerald Kennedy (36). of Abercorn Road. admitted a charge of harassment between 25 and 26 August, 2018, and also a charge of threatening to commit criminal damage on 26 August the same year.
The court heard the woman reported to police the missed calls and the emails came from an email address she knew was linked to Kennedy.
In some of the messages Kennedy claimed he was going “to wreck the place.”
Kennedy. who was not present in court was fined £500 and had a restraining order imposed for a period of five years which forbids him going within 500 metres of the woman's home.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever laying a wreath at the War Memorial during yesterday morning's remembrance service
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.