Review of sentencing up for discussion in Derry tonight

The Department of Justice is holding what it describes as “information and discussion” event in Derry tonight.
The event, taking place in the Waterfoot Hotel at Caw in the Waterside, is part of the Department's public consultation following a major review of sentencing policy.
The public consultation paper has been developed through extensive research of approaches to sentencing, and highlights issues raised during engagement with partner organisations and other stakeholders throughout the Review.
Department of Justice Permanent Secretary, Peter May, said: “Sentencing is an important part of the public’s view of the delivery of justice and confidence in the justice system.
"We want to hear from the public on the important issues raised by the Review.
“Over the course of the Review we have listened to key stakeholders, victims and offenders. We have engaged with practitioners and colleagues in our neighbouring jurisdictions, and taken the views of sentencing experts.
“This is not a review about sentencing decisions. Sentencing in the individual case is, rightly, a matter for the judiciary and the courts and it is essential that their independence is maintained.
“However, it is our responsibility to ensure the effectiveness of the legislative framework within which individual sentencing decisions are made, and ensure that there is confidence in the process by which decisions are reached.”
The consultation process is seeking views on
:: public confidence in the sentencing process;
:: the current legislative framework for sentencing for certain categories of crime;
:: the setting of tariffs for murder;
:: arrangements for unduly lenient sentences;
:: the use of community sentences; and
:: the effectiveness of current sentencing guidance.
For registration and further details of the public engagement events go to www.eventbrite.co.uk.
The consultation will close on 6 January next year.
