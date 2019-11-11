Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Progress being made on former Ebrington Primary School site

Progress being made on Progress on the development of the former Ebrington Primary School site has been weclomed by SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly.

Progress being made on former Ebrington Primary School site

The vacant Ebrington Primary School site.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Progress being made on Progress on the development of the former Ebrington Primary School site has been weclomed by SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly.
He was speaking after a range of Capital Development projects received approval at Derry City and Strabane District Council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee which agreed to allocate £75,000 towards the purchase of strategic green space at the former school.
It was also agreed to provide £10,000 toward professional fees to develop greenway linkages around this site.
Welcoming the decision, Cllr Reilly said: “This is very positive news for the local population as it allows the retention of this valuable urban based green space to be kept for sporting and community use.”
Cllr Reilly said a survey has been commissioned but had not commenced so the outcome is “likely to be a couple of months away.”
Speaking regarding the long-awaited demolition of the former school building, Councillor Reilly added: “I have also been in touch with the Education Authority this week about their plans for the demolition of the building. They have confirmed to me that they are continuing their efforts to have the demolition completed within this financial year.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie