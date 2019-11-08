Duffy welcomes cystic fibrosis drug made available across the North

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed news that cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi will be made available in the north.

The local health spokesperson said:

"I welcome the news that cystic fibrosis patients will have access to life-saving drug, Orkambi, in the North.

"I want to commend all those who campaigned to have equal access to Orkambi over a long period.

"This drug is available elsewhere on these islands and has significantly improved the lives of people with cystic fibrosis.

"We had repeatedly called on the Department of Health to work with the manufacturers of Orkambi to ensure it is available for patients in the north.

"This is good news for all of those living with cystic fibrosis as now they will have equal access to this drug."