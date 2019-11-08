Record sales for Queen Musical

Contact
Queen musical “We Will Rock You” was the Millennium Forum's most popular ever touring show
Queen musical “We Will Rock You” was the Millennium Forum's most popular ever touring show, it has been announced.
The West End production came to the city the week before Halloween and enjoyed record ticket sales during its week long run.
Forum chief executive, David McLaughlin, said the figures cemented the Mil- lennium Forum’s position in the local cultural scene.
“We are thrilled to report that we had record audiences through our doors during the week long run of We Will Rock You with 7,500 people visited our venue which is an important indicator of the popularity and scale of this breath-taking show.
"Our patrons’ support in this instance puts us in a strong position to bring similar shows of this scale to the city and serves to further underline our position as the leading arts entertainment venue in the North West.
"The Millennium Forum was the only Northern Irish venue to host this hugely successful show.”
The audience reaction to We Will Rock You saw it get rave reviews on social media.
Marketing manager, Amanda Hamilton, commented: “We have had many positive responses from our audiences, however, feedback for this show was particularly notable.
"From curtain up on the first night the buzz was extraordinary with many patrons trying to secure additional tickets so that they could see it a second time. We had We Will Rock You on sale for an extended period and people who booked early were assured that they were in possession of a truly “golden ticket.”
"Our marketing and box office teams worked exceptionally hard at promoting this awe-inspiring production which was a truly unmissable event.”
For information on forthcoming shows and events a the Millennium Forum to to e www. millenniumforum.co.uk or call the box office on 02871 264455.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Martina Anderson and Foyle MP, Elisha McCallion, accompanying the MEP delegation across the Peace Bridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.