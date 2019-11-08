Derry Death Notices (updated) - Friday 8th November 2019

FAULKNER, Ralph - 8th November 2019, at his own home, 333 Drumrane Road, Dungiven, much loved husband of Sharon, dear father of Hayley, Stephen, dear father-in-law of Olga and devoted grandfather of Abigail, dear brother of Andy and Dot. Funeral arrangements to follow. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MORRISON, Cyril Stewart - 6th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Annie, loving brother of Iris, dearly loved father of Alan, Colin and Derek and father-in-law of Marjorie, Rhona and Lisa, devoted and loving grandad of Yasmin, Annelise, Christopher, Lydia, Megan, Jacob and Racheal. Funeral service will take place at 8 Bridgewater, Caw, on Tuesday next (12th November) at 1.00pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired directly to Macmillan Cancer Care, Support donations, 89 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7UQ.

MULLAN, Christina (née Carr) - 7th November 2019, beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Charlene and Julie, much loved grandmother of Sophia and daughter of Joe and Kathleen Carr. Funeral service in her home, 8 Ashthorpe, Trench Road, on Monday at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Christina’s wake will begin tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.00pm. Family time from 9.00pm to 11.00am please.

SAUNDERS-BARRAS, Catherine - 8th. November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of lnishowen Gardens), beloved wife of the late Nic, dear daughter of the late Danny and Mary, loving sister to Eileen and the late Brendan and Donal. Funeral leaving her home, 15 Thorndale, Ballyarnett, on Sunday the 10th November at 11.50am to St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

WINTON, Annie - 8th 2019 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, dearly beloved wife of the late Ralph, formerly of Gulladuff Road, Maghera, loving mother of Sandra, a beloved grandmother and a dearly loved aunt and good friend of Ann McKay. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore tomorrow (Saturday, November 9th) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera on Sunday, November 10th at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Brooklands Nursing Home, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.