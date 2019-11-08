Derry man jailed for sexual abuse of school girls

An 81-years-old Derry man has been jailed for six years at the city's Crown Court for sexually abusing four primary school girls over a nine year, dating from February 1992.

Philip McCallion, from Moss Park in the Galliagh area of the city, He will serve four years in prison and two years on probation.

He is also subject to the notifications of the Sexual Offences Act for life and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

McCallion abused his four victims in a mobile shop which he owned at the time of the offending at Leafair Park.

He was unanimously found guilty at his trial in September of 19 counts of indecent assault and unanimously found not guilty of ten other similar offences.

Mc Callion still maintains his innocence and claims his victims concocted their stories purely for financial gain.

As he was being taken from the dock to the cells following his sentencing, McCallion blew a kiss to three members of his family who were in the public gallery.

Several of his victims hugged each other following his jailing.