Award winning writer to host Irish language talk in Derry

Réaltán Ní Leannáin is coming to the Central Library
A renowned writer is coming to the city for a special lecture event in Irish.
Irish Language Book of the Year nominee Réaltán Ní Leannáin is coming to the Central Library on Friday November 22.
Réaltán is a poet, blogger and novelist whose most recent work, which is also her first novel, Cití na gCártaí, is set in both Malta and Belfast during the last years of the First World War.
She is also currently the writer in residence with the School of Enterprise and Irish Language in DCU.
Réaltán, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, took inspiration from her illness to embark on a new career in writing after the diary she kept during her time undergoing treatment was turned into a collection of poetry called Turas Ailse.
Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, speaking ahead of the event, said: “The Council is delighted to work in partnership with Libraries NI to welcome Réaltán to the city for what is sure to be an exciting and enjoyable talk.
“This would be a perfect event for advanced learners of Irish and fluent speakers alike.
“We are also indebted to Foras na Gaeilge for supporting this event.”
Due to limited spaces, the public are advised that booking is essential for this event.
The talk will begin at 1:30 pm.
To reserve your place, please contact Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer at: erin.hamilton@derrystrabane. com.
