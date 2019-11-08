Sisters raise money for Derry hospital in memory of their father

Contact
The sisters raised £2920.
Two sisters have donated almost £3,000 to Altnagelvin Hospital in memory of their dad.
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledged the generous donation of £2,920 to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from Danielle and Louise McCallion in memory of their father, Patrick Hampson.
They completed a sponsored walk in March this year on Patrick’s birthday.
The staff in the Intensive Care Unit gratefully accepted the kind donation.
