Sisters raise money for Derry hospital in memory of their father

Two sisters have donated almost £3,000 to Altnagelvin Hospital in memory of their dad.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledged the generous donation of £2,920 to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from Danielle and Louise McCallion in memory of their father, Patrick Hampson.

They completed a sponsored walk in March this year on Patrick’s birthday.

The staff in the Intensive Care Unit gratefully accepted the kind donation.