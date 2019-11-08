Derry Death Notices - Friday 8th November 2019

Contact
MORRISON, Cyril Stewart - 6th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Annie, loving brother of Iris, dearly loved father of Alan, Colin and Derek and father-in-law of Marjorie, Rhona and Lisa, devoted and loving grandad of Yasmin, Annelise, Christopher, Lydia, Megan, Jacob and Racheal. Funeral service will take place at 8 Bridgewater, Caw, on Tuesday next (12th November) at 1.00pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired directly to Macmillan Cancer Care, Support donations, 89 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7UQ.
MULLAN Aoibheann (née Ni Murnáin), Monkstown, Co Dublin and Derry formerly of Clarendon Street and late of 19 Forge Road, Ballyshaskey, Co Derry - 6th November 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved and best of wives to Denis (Donn), loving mother to Caitriona, Nora, Hannah and Edward, much loved grandmother of Charlotte, Bebhinn, Malachy, Donnchadh, Dulcie, Hugh and Jake and dear sister of Fionn Bardon and Cliodhna Ní Murnáin-Seipel. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.30pm. Aoibheann’s wake will be 11.00am to 7.00pm today. House private at all other times please. “Placeat homini quidquid Deo placuit.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mary Kelly scoring the winning goal in the 2016 Ulster final replay. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Brendan Rogers scored Slaughtneil's goal in the 2017 game between the clubs. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)
Mary Cooke and her daughter Tara pictured as the managment team with the championship winning team of 2007 at Celtic Park. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.