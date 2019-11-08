Contact

Derry Death Notices - Friday 8th November 2019

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

MORRISON, Cyril Stewart - 6th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Annie, loving brother of Iris, dearly loved father of Alan, Colin and Derek and father-in-law of Marjorie, Rhona and Lisa, devoted and loving grandad of Yasmin, Annelise, Christopher, Lydia, Megan, Jacob and Racheal. Funeral service will take place at 8 Bridgewater, Caw, on Tuesday next (12th November) at 1.00pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired directly to Macmillan Cancer Care, Support donations, 89 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7UQ.

MULLAN Aoibheann (née Ni Murnáin), Monkstown, Co Dublin and Derry formerly of Clarendon Street and late of 19 Forge Road, Ballyshaskey, Co Derry - 6th November 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved and best of wives to Denis (Donn), loving mother to Caitriona, Nora, Hannah and Edward, much loved grandmother of Charlotte, Bebhinn, Malachy, Donnchadh, Dulcie, Hugh and Jake and dear sister of Fionn Bardon and Cliodhna Ní Murnáin-Seipel. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Saturday) for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.30pm. Aoibheann’s wake will be 11.00am to 7.00pm today. House private at all other times please. “Placeat homini quidquid Deo placuit.”

