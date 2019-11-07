Sixth St Treas Crafty Christmas Fair in Ballymaguigan

THE sixth Christmas Charity Craft and Gift Fair will take place in St Trea's GFC Hall, Ballymaguigan on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The event will run from 12-4pm and has been a huge success to date.

This year our chosen charities are NI Children's Hospice and Lough Neagh Rescue, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversarym.

Money raised will be donated evenly between the two charities.

We have a large variety of crafts and gifts.

There will also be facepainting, tea, coffee and mince pies plus Docs Diner chipvan and fab raffle prizes. Admission and parking is free.

There will also be a donation box at the door if anyone wishes to donate.

You can meet some of the rescue crew on the day.

For more information log onto our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/

events/2246726342310933/