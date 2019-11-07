Derry man who threatened ex-partner with a Samurai sword allowed to live in city

Derry Magistrate's Court heard yesterday how a Derry man was alleged to have threatened his former partner with a Samurai sword after an altercation when she received a message from a male friend.

Trevor Aaron Scott (36), of Claremont Street (off Northland Road in the city), is charged with assaulting a female on 13 October, possessing an offensive weapon, namely a Samurai sword, on the same date, criminal damage to a mobile phone and attempting to choke the woman again on the same date.

Scott had been bailed to appear in court yesterday and one of his conditions was that he not enter Derry except to attend his work.

Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said that Scott was living in Limavady and had to get a taxi home every night as there was no public transport and so was, effectively, working to pay for his transport so he was requesting he be allowed back to the city. A police officer said police were opposed to this and outlined details of the incident.

He said that the alleged injured party received a message from a male friend and an argument ensued.

The woman claimed Scott had slapped her in the face, grabbed her mobile phone and forced her to download Facebook so he could check messages.

He then was alleged to have smashed the phone and then grabbed the Samurai sword and was waving it about threatening her.

The woman also claimed that Scott had grabbed her by the throat and squeezed it.Scott admitted slapping the woman during police interviews but denied threatening her with the sword.

He said the injuries could have been caused when he was throwing the phone about.

The officer said there were five children present at the time and added that he did not believe the cost of transport was sufficient reason to vary bail. Mr Quigley said that every one was aware of the court's view of domestic violence and this was “a serious case.”

He said that Scott was struggling to hold on to his job but was not looking to come back to the city “willy nilly.”

The application was granted allowing Scott to reside in the city but he is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged injured party and he is to travel to and from his work via the Waterside.

He will appear again on 11 December.