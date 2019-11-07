St Eugene's Primary School celebrates launch of new website

Staff and pupils at St Eugene’s Primary School in the city are celebrating following the launch of the school’s new website.

It was an occasion where everyone celebrated to- gether, as a school com- munity, the great teaching and learning ongoing in St Eugene’s and the active steps taken collectively towards further school improvement.

All staff and children at the local school were kept busy these past few weeks getting ready for the launch and it created a great buzz around the school for everyone including parents.

Addressing those present, Teresa Duggan, the newly appointed principal, said: ‘We celebrate the generosity of staff and parents who give freely of their time, talents, skills and abilities to improve the educational experiences of the children who attend this wonderful school.

“On behalf of the board of governors I want to extend sincere thanks to both Mr Doherty and Mr McKenna for all their hard work since mid-September in bringing this idea of a new school website to reality.

“We are greatly indebted to Mr Martin Doherty who has been the brains behind the web design and has spent a lot of time creating a brilliant website that not only celebrates the achievements of our superb children but also communicates the buzz, the essence and the Catholic ethos of what our school at St Eugene’s is all about.”

The school’s website is also linked to the school’s Facebook page and Twitter account which all promote the active learning experiences of the children whilst creating closer home/school links, working in partnership with parents for the good of all pupils at the school.

The school has also introduced improved wrap around care facilities with the Early Birds Breakfast Club open from 8.00am and a wide variety of after school clubs on offer also.

Log into the new school’s website address www. steugenesprimaryschool.co. uk.