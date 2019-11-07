Fire Service launches volunteer programme at Crescent Link

Contact
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has launched a volunteer programme at Crescent Link Fire Station in Derry.
The programme is made up of 12 members of the public who volunteer their time to provide fire safety advice in their community.
The volunteers can represent NIFRS at community events, provide fire safety information fort homes, shopping centres and libraries and deliver fire safety talks to groups and organisations.
This is the fourth volunteer programme launched by NIFRS. There are also programmes in Coleraine, Downpatrick and Cooks- town.
Alan Walmsley, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, NIFRS, said: “Our new batch of Volunteers bring a wealth of experience, skills and enthusiasm to NIFRS, which they will put to good use through a wide range of activities in the North West, including delivering fire safety advice and supporting local community events.”
“In return our Volunteers will get experience of being part of a great team and meeting new people; promote fire safety amongst their local community; improve their confidence; and develop links with community groups.”
Margaret Colhoun, Crescent Link volunteer, said: “Volunteering with NIFRS is a very rewarding and positive experience, and I feel really appreciated.”
She concluded: “I am proud to deliver fire safety information to the local community, which in turn will save lives.”
