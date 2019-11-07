'Bouncer' loses appeal against possession of stun gun

A Derry “bouncer” has lost his appeal against his conviction for the attempted possession an illegal stun gun.

Martin Liam Barr was convicted and fined £750 at Derry Magistrate's Court on 14 August of this year for attempting to possess an illegal stun gun which he had bought over the internet for £10 from a seller on the Polynesian Island of Tuvalu.

The stun gun, a WS-928 heavy duty weapon, was intercepted by border force officers at Stansted Airport in London on 7 August last year.

It was inside a package which had an address and a mobile phone number, but no name, on the outside of the package.

The address was Knockena in the Buncrana Road area of Derry where Barr lived with his partner.

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney submitted to the County Court that the conviction was unsafe because there was no forensic evidence linking the appellant to the weapon.

Mr. Mooney said there was nothing to evidentially link the appellant to the ordering of the stun gun nor was the appellant's name on the package intercepted by the border force officers in the parcels office at Stansted Airport.

"There is insufficient evidence against the appellant," Mr. Mooney said. He said prior to his conviction last August, Barr, who made a no comment interview after his arrest, had no previous convictions.

However, Judge Babington said he was satisfied that based on the tendered evidence before him Barr, who did not give evidence, was guilty, and he affirmed the £750 fine