Planners give the go-ahead for hundreds of new Derry homes

Detailed plans for a major new housing development comprising over 350 dwellings for the Drumahoe area of have been given the go ahead by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee .

The proposed residential development of 362 new homes, featuring a mix of 61 detached, 248 semi-detached, 32 quad bungalows and 21 apartments was unanimously granted full permission after the reserved matters planning application was brought by developers Braidwater Ltd.

Within the application the developer stipulates that the proposed house types are of a traditional design yet modern and attractive.

The neighbourhood development will also feature public open space including an equipped children’s play area and all associated landscaping. The site will be accessed from Fincairn Road and Glenshane Road, directly east of Copperthorpe housing development and north of The Beeches, Drumahoe.

Planning committee members praised the proposed plans before accepting officers’ recommendation to approve the application.