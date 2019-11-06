Derry schools and youth groups urged to take part in Anti-Bullying Week

Schools and youth organisations across Derry are being urged to empower young people by embracing the theme of Anti-Bullying Week 2019 - “Change Starts With Us.”

Over the course of next week, from 11 to 15 November, children and young people will be encouraged to take part in a range of activities, including a creative arts competition and a NI Anti-Bullying Young People’s Forum at Stormont Estate.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink. NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children's Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.

Discussing the type of activities that schools and youth groups can get involved in and why it’s important to empower young people Gill Hassard, senior participation worker at NCB, hosts of Northern Ireland Anti- Bullying Forum, said: “Anti-Bullying Week pro- vides an important way of highlighting the issue of bullying to schools and the wider community.

“Whether it is verbal, physical, online or in-person, bullying has a significant impact on a child’s life well into adulthood. By making small, simple changes, we can break this cycle and create a safe environment for everyone, where everyone is heard. This year’s theme “Change Starts With Us” is about showing how we can all make changes to be part of the solution.

Whether it is speaking to someone we trust when bullying happens or calling it out if we suspect it’s happening to someone else, we can all work together for a solution.”

Schools can download a free Anti-Bullying Week resource pack via www.endbullying.org.uk

Students are also being asked to showcase their creative talent and use art and creative writing to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition.

The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday 20 December 2019.

To find out more about activities and the anti-bullying creative competition check out www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.u.k