Contact
Derry schools and youth groups urged to take part in Anti-Bullying Week - “Change Starts With Us"
Schools and youth organisations across Derry are being urged to empower young people by embracing the theme of Anti-Bullying Week 2019 - “Change Starts With Us.”
Over the course of next week, from 11 to 15 November, children and young people will be encouraged to take part in a range of activities, including a creative arts competition and a NI Anti-Bullying Young People’s Forum at Stormont Estate.
Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink. NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children's Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education.
Discussing the type of activities that schools and youth groups can get involved in and why it’s important to empower young people Gill Hassard, senior participation worker at NCB, hosts of Northern Ireland Anti- Bullying Forum, said: “Anti-Bullying Week pro- vides an important way of highlighting the issue of bullying to schools and the wider community.
“Whether it is verbal, physical, online or in-person, bullying has a significant impact on a child’s life well into adulthood. By making small, simple changes, we can break this cycle and create a safe environment for everyone, where everyone is heard. This year’s theme “Change Starts With Us” is about showing how we can all make changes to be part of the solution.
Whether it is speaking to someone we trust when bullying happens or calling it out if we suspect it’s happening to someone else, we can all work together for a solution.”
Schools can download a free Anti-Bullying Week resource pack via www.endbullying.org.uk
Students are also being asked to showcase their creative talent and use art and creative writing to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition.
The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday 20 December 2019.
To find out more about activities and the anti-bullying creative competition check out www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.u.k
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.