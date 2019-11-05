Broken down lorry causing tailbacks at Derry roundabout

Contact
Caw roundabout where the lorry has broken down.
Motorists are advised to expect delays this afternoon due a broken down lorry at the Caw roundabout in Derry.
Police are advising motorists to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
