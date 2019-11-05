'Fintech' Envoy makes first visit to Derry and pledges his commitment to the city

The newly appointed HM Treasury Envoy for the financial and technical sector has made his first visit to the city, where he paid tribute to Derry based firms Allstate and FinTrU.

Andrew Jenkins oversees 'Fintech', which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy, encompassing innovation in financial services including digital banking, payment technology and crowdfunding platforms.

On his inaugural visit to the North West he met with Chamber of Commerce President, Brian McGrath and several key Fintech leaders in the North West including Aidan O’Kane Senior Manager in Allstate, Greg McCann Executive Director of FinTrU and Leo Murphy North West Regional College Principal.

The North is regarded as a world-renowned driver of the Fintech sector, which continues to rapidly develop in the North West.

Recent figures show 40,000 people in the North of Ireland are employed across the financial and professional services with 1 in 4 of these employed in technology roles.

Following the meeting Mr Jenkins commented: “It was great to meet with the Chamber President Brian McGrath who has been a fantastic supporter of the vibrant and growing Fintech community which exists in the North West.”

“It is increasingly important that collaboration takes place across the various stakeholder groups and I am committed to continuing to work with these groups, businesses and individuals in the North West.”

“A diverse pool of talent is essential to advance Fintech investment and growth across Northern Ireland, but we must work hard to develop the skills and talent base to be able to fill future roles and maintain our global reputation as being among the best.”

Mr Jenkins said he was 'committed' to developing the North West's potential.

“One important issue which I will be dealing with in my role as Fintech Envoy is funding and I am committed to helping to signpost those in the North West to the funds and sources of finance which are required to assist businesses in this area to start, grow and develop.”

“The global success of both Allstate and FinTrU, who are key economic drivers in the North West, is a testament to the potential which exists for further growth.

"It is undoubted that together we can build an ecosystem of talent and skills which will allow innovation in the Fintech sector to flourish.

"I am committed to continuing to engage with those leaders from business, industry and education in the North West, to achieve this potential.”

Brian McGrath, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce added: “I was thrilled to welcome Andrew Jenkins to the Chamber offices in his first visit as the new Fintech Envoy for Northern Ireland.

"Several members of the Londonderry Chamber are leading the way in the Fintech space and it is increasingly important to acknowledge the role of the Fintech industry in job creation and economic development here in the city and the region.”

“Northern Ireland has firmly established itself as one of the leading global destinations for Fintech development investment projects and that includes the contribution from the North West.

"The challenge now is to maintain that global ranking and reputation and we at Chamber will do all we can to support that drive.”

Leo Murphy, Principal of North West Regional College commented:“It is important that recognition is given to the development of Fintech talent and skills and I very much welcome the Fintech Envoy’s ambition to promote and deliver on this key aspect.”“The North West Regional College is proud of our track record in collaborating with local business to develop and deliver the skills which are required to drive the economy and to create a global impact. The Assured Skills Academy which recently launched for the fifth time, is one example of how the college continues to provide the research and innovation expertise required by employers to drive Fintech forward.”