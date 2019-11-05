Contact
Dunnes Stores officially closes its grocery section
DUNNES Stores officially closed off its grocery section in Magherafelt after almost 30 years in operation.
Customers walking into the store were met with newly erected plaster boards sectioning off an extended textile area from what was the former food supermarket.
Workmen were busy painting and fixing up the area when the County Derry Post visited yesterday.
There is still no explanation from the Irish chain as to why it took the decision to close the Magherafelt grocery end.
It was revealed last month how staff were called to a meeting and told a decision had been taken to close the supermarket.
Meadowlane Shopping Centre, where Dunnes Stores has been based since it opened Mid Ulster's first ever store in 1991, has also declined to comment on the major change.
It is not clear if the change has resulted in any job losses.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.