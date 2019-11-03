Clanmil host spooktacular event at Ballinaska

Residents of Clanmil Housing’s Balliniska Avenue and Heights, came together to help organise and enjoy a community Halloween party.

The event was organised by people living at the housing development with the support of Clanmil.

Families living at the scheme celebrated the spooky festivities with haunting creepy crawlies, spine-chillingly scary face painting and some frightfully thrilling family-fun activities!

The recently constructed modern build on the Northland Road provides 10 three-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom houses, as well as 8 one-bedroom houses and 44 two-bedroom apart- ments.

The ghoulish event was a great success, helping build community spirit and providing an opportunity for neighbours get to know each other better.

Sharon Stewart, who lives at Balliniska, said: ‘It was a pleasure to organise the activities for the event. The turnout proved just how great the area is to live in. Events like this will help to further develop the lovely com- munity spirit that already exists and we’re looking forward to organising more activities to enjoy together. ‘

Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Cooper, who attended the celebration, said: “I was delighted to attend the event and meet with local residents. As a new residential development, the residents of Balliniska Avenue and Heights are only getting to know their neighbours, so this event was a great opportunity to do just that. It showcased the positive work that is taking place within the complex involving residents and Clanmil. I’m confident that further successful events will happen in the coming months.’

Tim O’Malley, community development manager at Clanmil. said: “Events like this can make an important contribution to creating a sense of community. Shared experiences can help develop the lasting relationships and true sense of belonging that helps communities thrive.ww What was special about this event was the tenant involvement in making this event the success that it was. We are very excited for what they come up with for the next one.”



