Fleming raises concerns over loyalist flags put up at new housing development

Contact
Councillor Paul Fleming.
Concerns have been raised over loyalist flags that have been erected at a new housing development in Drumahoe on the ourtskirts of Derry.
Speaking after he raised the issue with the Policing and Community Safety Partner- ship (PCSP), alongside party colleague Raymond Mc- Cartney MLA, Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Paul Fleming, said “many residents” had raised concerns about flags erected at a new housing development.
He added: “This is a new build, and no one should be erecting flags to try to mark out territory.
“It is intimidating for residents within the area, and having visited the site and seeing the flags which include UDA flags I feel that it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
“I have raised this with the PCSP and would urge them to ensure that it is addressed in the coming days.”
Councillor Fleming concluded: “No one should feel intimidated in their own home or indeed the area they live. We should all be working together to build and develop a shared city that is welcoming for all.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Shauna Hutton, Teagan McClelland, Sarah McClelland and Holly Hutton residents of Balliniska Avenue and Heights.
A delighted Tory McNeill pictured at her Waterside home with some of the artwork which will be on display at two exhibitions. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Overall Grand Design winner and self-build expert Patrick Bradley and Roisin Keenan, Head of Homes at First Trust Bank, pictured gearing up for “Movies and Mortgages.”
A section of the 40,000 crowd that turned out for the Halloween Carnival on Thursday night. Photo: Tom Heaney (nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.