Star in your own self-build succes story with First Trust

First Trust Bank together with award-winning architect Patrick Bradley - winner of Kevin McCloud’s ‘Grandest Design’ 20 Year Anniversary Award – are set to appear in cinemas across Northern Ireland as they embark on a special self-build mortgage roadshow providing advice and support to the growing number of people keen to build their own homes.

Taking over cinema locations, including Derry, throughout November, First Trust Bank is calling on those at the start of their self-build journey to attend a ‘Movies and Mortgages’ event with self-build mortgage advice as well as a free movie and popcorn.

Launching its exclusive “Self-Build Specialist” service, First Trust Bank is the only mortgage provider in Northern Ireland that provides customers with a free independent advisor from a top construction consultancy to help keep self-build projects on time and on-budget.

Hosted by local radio personality Pete Snodden, audience members will hear Patrick Bradley’s top tips from his own self-build journey in an exclusive Q+A before settling down to watch new movie premiere release, Doctor Sleep.

The Derry “Movies and Mortgages” night will be in the city's Omniplex Cinema, Quayside Shopping Centre, Strand Road on Wednesday 13 November fromw 6:30pm to 10.00pm.

For more information and to register for a free ‘Movies and Mortgages’ event visit: FirstTrustBank.co.uk/mortgageevents