Coshquin Road resurfacing scheme to take four weeks to complete

Traffic disruption expected as Coshquin road works begin.
Motorists have been warned to expect significant travel delays as a major road resurfacing scheme begins this morning on the Coshquin Road.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) scheme, costing almost £220,000, is expected to take a month to complete.
The works were due to begin this morning near the Aileach Road junction and will move north westwards for almost two kilometers as it progresses in the coming weeks.
The project is aimed at improving the strength and surface quality of the road.
Work on the road scheme will take place from Monday to Saturday until its completion, beginning at 7.30am and ending at 6.00pm each day. A signed diversion will be in operation via the B507 Branch Road and A1002 Buncrana Road.
Access for residents and staff and pupils attending Groarty Primary School will be provided.
DfI says it has programmed the work and traffic management systems to minimise disruption but drivers are advised to allow additional time for their journey's.
The road scheme is expected to be completed by November 30 but is subject to favourable weather conditions. DfI added that it will keep the public updated of any changes to the schedule. Further information about the scheme can be found at http://www.Trafficwatch NI.com.
