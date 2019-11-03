Deck the mall... Santa's back at Foyleside Shopping Centre

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Foyleside Shopping Centre! There’s everything you need to make you feel merry – from endless present possibilities to fun-filled activities, and in typical Foyleside fashion, there’s a very special surprise instore!

From this Saturday, 9 November, Santa and his real-life reindeer friends will park their sleigh at Foyleside along with a trusty team of jolly helpers to spread joyful Christmas cheer to every shopper! He may even have a present or two for those who have been extra good this year…

This Christmas season will also see the return of the highly requested Silent Santa initiative, where the Foyleside grotto will be open each Wednesday evening from 6-8pm until 11th December. This will provide a calm environment so children with particular needs can enjoy a hassle-free experience when visiting Father Christmas.

The celebrations don’t stop at Santa visiting – you can channel your inner creative elf and embrace the Christmas spirit with reindeer cupcake decorating, antler hat making and lollipop penguin crafting! There will also be your favourite Christmas characters as well as face painting, balloon modelling and confetti cannons to fill you with glee.

Santa himself has said: “I cannot wait to return to Foyleside Shopping Centre this Christmas. It’s a fantastic place to stop over when travelling from the North Pole before I fly all around the world to visit other boys and girls on the Nice List. It’s perfect if I ever need some extra presents as Foyleside is always full of especially good boys and girls!”

Fergal Rafferty, centre manager of Foyleside, said: “There’s always a great buzz during Christmas time at Foyleside, especially this year as the centre will be full of wonderful entertainment for everyone that visits as well as our spectacular Winter-themed decorations. We also have everything under the one roof when it comes to stocking up on presents – from the latest gadgets and electronics, to seasonal fashion trends, and Foyleside gift cards for that special person who’s impossible to buy for!”

Foyleside is the North West’s leading shopping destination, offering over 50 top retailers including Dunnes, Disney, Topshop, M&S, River Island, Debenhams, Schuh, Next and many more. With convenient parking and extended late-night opening hours, Foyleside is the perfect place to spend the Christmas season.

Visit Foyleside.co.uk for more information on upcoming events.