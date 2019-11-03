Derry Death Notices - Sunday 3rd November 2019

FENTON, Jeremy (Harry), Knockloughrim - 2nd November 2019, RIP (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Mary (née Averall) and devoted father of Jack and much loved son of Jean and brother of Dave, Andy, Julie and Tess. 323 Hillhead Road. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, son, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

MINISS, Brian - 1st November 2019 (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home, dearly beloved husband of Gloria, 45 Church Street, Maghera, much loved father of Gary and Mandy, a dear father-in-law of Andrea and Griff, and devoted grandad of Lauren, Erin and Ella. All welcome at his home. Funeral from his home on Tuesday, 5th November, at 1.45pm to the Lurach Centre, Maghera for a celebration of Brian's life at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Hospice and Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home (Patients Comfort Fund), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Much loved and sadly missed.

McCORKELL, Samuel - 1st November 2019, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Roslyn, Sarah, Simon and Brian, father-in-law of Graham, Barbara and Patricia and devoted grandfather to Matthew and Jack. Funeral from his home, 118 Elmgrove, on Tuesday at 12.25pm for 1 o’clock funeral service in St Columb's Cathedral at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box Mdec, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB. The Lord is My Shepherd.