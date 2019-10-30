The wait is over... Opry le Daniel from Derry comes to our screens

The long-awaited 2019 series of Opry le Daniel, recorded at Millennium Forum in Derry earlier this year and hosted by Donegal and international singing star Daniel O’Donnell, will air its ninth series on Irish television’s TG4 on Tuesday next, 5 November, at the prime viewing time of 9.30pm.

The popular long-running series of country music concerts, which comprises the best of Irish and American artists, “tunes in” with one of the most popular and best-loved entertainers ever to grace the dance halls and cabaret venues of Ireland, the Voice of Romance, the one and only Roly Daniels.

Regular followers of Opry le Daniel will have much to look forward to in this series with the appearances of Jimmy and Claudia Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Paddy O'Brien, Frank McCaffrey, Mary Duff, Cliona Hagan, Patrick Feeney, Michael English and Chloë Agnew.

Special edition concerts include Nashville Country with a special guest appearance by Ashley Campbell, daughter of the late, great American singer Glen Campbell, accompanied by stars of the Nashville stage and recording studios Max T Barnes, Catherine McGrath and “I Draw Slow.” One of the most popular concerts on “Opry’” is the “Showband Show” and this year is no exception with the biggest and best performers of that era including Dickie Rock, Red Hurley, Gina, the irrepressible Paddy Cole and not forgetting this year’s Christmas Eve special with the Queen of Irish Country Music, Margo, celebrating her 55 years in entertainment.