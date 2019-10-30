City of Derry Airport-Southend London flights take to the skies

Loganair’s new daily service from City of Derry Airport to London Southend Airport took to the skies on Sunday last for the first time following celebrations at the Eglinton airport.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, joined the festivities at the airport to mark the inaugural flight of the Public Service Obligation route to London Southend Airport, with cake, refreshments and special prize giveaways.

City of Derry Airport manager, Charlene Shongo, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating Loganair’s inaugural flight from City of Derry Airport to London Southend.

“The new London-Southend service offers our customers a minimum of 13 departures per week with fares starting from £39.99 per person one way, and flight times which are conveniently scheduled for a full working day at either destination.

“London Southend Airport has been rated as the 'Best London Airport' by Which Magazine for the sixth consecutive year, and we are confident it will provide a convenient and friendly passenger experience for our customers who commute to London on a regular basis.

“The benefits of travelling via London Southend include check-in and security queues that are 10 minutes or less and a maximum three-minute walk from the departure lounge to any gate. There is also a direct train link to London city centre, with a journey time of just over 50 minutes. Trains depart to London Liverpool Street ever 15 minutes.”Mrs Shongo concluded that the twice daily service to London Southend Airport (exception Saturday when there is one service), offered customers a convenient, all-inclusive service where 15kg hold baggage and 6kg hand luggage fly for free and passengers can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks on board. Frequent flyers can earn points towards a free flight of choice by signing up to the “Clan Loganair” rewards programme.

Mayor Boyle, said: “I am delighted to see the start of this service to London Southend and the continuation of the vital daily direct link to London. The new link offers quick and easy access to an award-winning airport offering value for money and quality of service to customers. City of Derry Airport remains an important regional gateway which many local businesses have come to rely on. In keeping with the ambitions of our Strategic Growth Plan and promoting regional connectivity, we are committed to developing and enhancing services and sustainability at the airport and to ensuring that City of Derry Airport is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland.”

Flights to London Southend are on sale now via www.loganair.co.uk.